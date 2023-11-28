Center For The Arts, MTE Presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is set to open Friday, December 1, at The Center for the Arts.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. This iconic show features a dazzling score of well-known standards including “Blue Skies”, “I Love A Piano”, “How Deep Is the Ocean”, and the perennial title song, “White Christmas”. Based on the 1954 Paramount movie, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a musical for all ages and is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit!

“It has been such a blessing watching the cast of White Christmas bring this classic story to life. Over the past eight weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to see an overwhelming amount of talent bring stellar dances, outstanding vocals, and tremendous acting to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It’s an honor to direct the first production of White Christmas at the Center for the Arts, which will now be an annual tradition for us, and hopefully an annual tradition for many of you as well. This classic, heartwarming story is one you won’t want to miss.”, shares Director Jake Ingrassia.

White Christmas is directed by Jake Ingrassia, rated PG, and is presented by Middle Tennessee Electric.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or in person at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro.

White Christmas runs Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 17. Please note, December 8-10 performances will be held at Tucker Theatre located on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University as denoted below. All other show will be located at The Center for the Arts.

WHITE CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, December 1 at 7:30 pm

Sat, December 2 at 7:30 pm

Sun, December 3 at 2:00 pm

Fri, December 8 at 7:30 pm (this show will be held at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre)

Sat, December 9 at 7:30 pm (this show will be held at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre)

Sun, December 10 at 2:00 pm (this show will be held at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre)

Fri, December 15 at 7:30 pm

Sat, December 16 at 7:30 pm

Sun, December 17 at 2:00 pm

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.