La Vergne’s Parade of Lights and Winter Festival Happening Saturday

Plans are well underway for the 2023 Parade of Lights and Winter Festival!

This year’s Parade of Lights will be on December 2 at 5:00 p.m. Parade participants will leave La Vergne’s City Hall, heading east in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks show. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and the parade grand marshal is Aaron Bock, a local Army Reserves and Army National Guard veteran.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Veterans Memorial Park to meet with kids of all ages and take pictures. They will be there after the parade from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Winter Festival begins at 3:00 p.m. and will continue until 8:00 p.m. There will be arts and craft vendors and the popular free Snow Rink. The Snow Rink will be open from noon – 8:00 p.m. Skaters are given an hour of skate time that rotates out every hour. Skates are available for free for those who need them. The fireworks show is expected to begin around 6:30 p.m.

Interested parade participants can sign up for free on the City’s website. Winter Festival vendors can sign up online at www.lavergnetn.gov/237/Parade-of-Lights.

The Snow Rink is also open to the public from December 1 through 17. It is open on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday from Noon – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 6:00 p.m. Please note that the rink will be closed Friday, December 15. On Sunday, December 3, the rink will be limited to special needs families only during the noon hour. The rink is not open Monday through Thursday.

What: Parade of Lights and Winter Festival

When: December 2, 2023

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086