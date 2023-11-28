Ascension Saint Thomas Celebrates New Parking Garage for Associates

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford celebrated a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of their new six-level parking garage. The facility, set to open on Monday, November 27th, is dedicated exclusively to hospital associates, physicians, and clinic staff serving in the DePaul and Seton medical buildings.

This state-of-the-art parking structure provides 1,000 new parking spaces on the campus. The addition of these spaces is expected to streamline access to healthcare facilities for patients, providing them with more surface parking and hassle-free experience as they seek medical attention.

“The new parking garage represents a significant investment in the growth of our hospital,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “Our goal is to enhance the overall experience for both our patients and our dedicated staff. This new addition addresses the critical need for accessible and convenient parking, promoting a positive experience for patients seeking healthcare services and offering ease of access for our associates who serve the community.”

The project was made possible through collaboration with key partners, including Turner Construction, Earl Swensson Associates, and Medxcel.