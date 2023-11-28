Joe Milton III Named Manning Award Star of the Week

NEW ORLEANS — The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced Monday that Tennessee redshirt senior Joe Milton III is one of eight FBS quarterbacks recognized as Manning Stars of the Week.

Milton delivered the best performance of his career in his Neyland Stadium finale, accounting for 394 total yards and six touchdowns to lead Tennessee past Vanderbilt 48-24. The sixth-year signal caller completed 22-of-33 passes for a career-high 383 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions through the air and added a pair of two-yard rushing scores.

His six touchdowns responsible for were the most in a single game by a Vol since Jonathan Crompton had six (five passing, one rushing) on Nov. 7, 2009, and he was the first Vol to accomplish the feat in an SEC game since Erik Ainge had seven passing TDs against Kentucky in a triple-overtime contest on Nov. 24, 2007.

Milton is the only Vol this century with six total touchdowns in a regulation SEC game, as well as the only Vol with four-plus passing touchdowns and multiple rushing touchdowns in any game since 2000. He joined Hendon Hooker (five vs. Alabama in 2022) and Joshua Dobbs (four vs. Florida in 2016) as the only Vol QBs in the past decade with four passing touchdowns in an SEC contest.

In addition to being tabbed Manning Star of the Week, Milton also picked up Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week and East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback honors for his standout performance against the Commodores.

