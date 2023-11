Passage Primary Care held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 1, 2023, at 1508 Carl Adams Drive, Suite 400 in Murfreesboro.

At Passage Primary Care, you will find caring and qualified providers and staff for your healthcare needs. They specialize in managing diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and other chronic conditions.

Passage Primary Care

1508 Carl Adams Drive, Suite 400

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 894-0990

