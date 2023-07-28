Top 5 Stories From July 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 28, 2023.
Landon Brassfield, Photo: Murfreesboro Police
A Hendersonville man has been arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making a threat to shoot up an unnamed school to his co-workers at a Murfreesboro business this week. Read more.
photo by Theo Wargo
Jason Aldean’s controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town” has been edited. Read More.
Experience these unique events happening in the Rutherford County area this weekend! Read more.
Photo from Dapper Owl website.
The Dapper Owl Coffee Pub and Bakery has recently opened near the Middle Tennessee State University Campus at 2412 Main Street in Murfreesboro. Read more.
photo -YouTube
Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read More.