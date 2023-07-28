Top 5 Stories From July 28, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from July 28, 2023.

1Hendersonville Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up Murfreesboro School

Landon Brassfield, Photo: Murfreesboro Police
A Hendersonville man has been arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making a threat to shoot up an unnamed school to his co-workers at a Murfreesboro business this week. Read more.

2Jason Aldean Edits New Music Video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’

photo by Theo Wargo

Jason Aldean’s controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town” has been edited. Read More.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Experience these unique events happening in the Rutherford County area this weekend! Read more.

4This New Cafe is Part Pub, Part Coffee Shop and a Must Visit Destination

dapper owl
Photo from Dapper Owl website.

 

The Dapper Owl Coffee Pub and Bakery has recently opened near the Middle Tennessee State University Campus at 2412 Main Street in Murfreesboro. Read more.

5Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar to Perform in Nashville

photo -YouTube

Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read More.

