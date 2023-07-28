Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Experience these unique events happening in the Rutherford County area this weekend!
1The Avenue’s Back-to-School Event
Saturday, July 29, 2023 AT 10 AM – 1 PM
The Avenue Murfreesboro
2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN
Join The Avenue for their annual Back-to-School Event this weekend. Enjoy this complimentary event featuring family-friendly activities including a balloon artist, games, and crafts.
2Flashback Cruise-In: Car Limbo & Codger’s & Mooville
Saturday, July 29, 2023 AT 5 PM – 8 PM
Flashback Arcade
258 River Rock Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy an evening of cars, games, food, and community. Park your ride and hang out! All vehicles are welcome! Codger’s will be in attendance with their hefty burgers, burritos, and quesadillas and Mooville will be bringing their incredible ice cream sandwich cookies to help you stay cool! The arcade will be open at their standard rate, but the cruise-in is free.
3Laughter Is Comedy
Saturday, July 29, 2023 AT 8 PM – 10 PM
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro, TN
Come out and get a great laugh at Mayday Brewery for the “Laughter Is Comedy Show.” Hosted by Social Media Sensation Jason Bowen, this show will feature acts by Comedian Chef Greg, Ethan and MariAnna as they discuss issues from raising kids, relationship goals and everyday society. Be prepared for non-stop laughter from beginning to end.
4In Bloom Boutique Annual Tent Sale
Saturday, July 29, 2023 AT 9:30 AM
In Bloom Boutique
1144 Fortress Blvd, Suite B Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy In Bloom Boutique’s biggest event of the year for their tax-free weekend tent sale. Racks will be $10, $15 and $20 and there will be a Mimosa bar! The first 20 customers in line will receive a gift bag with special items inside and access to the tent/store 30 minutes early.
5Painting Series
Saturday, July 29, 2023 AT 10:30 AM – 12 PM
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Ever wanted to try painting but didn’t know where to start? Learn painting techniques to master the craft while enjoying the wilderness. This is the first of three classes hosted by Bobbie at the Wilderness Station. Each class will feature a different subject of a series. Attend all three classes to complete your own set! Registration is required. For more information call 615-217-3017 or email outdoormurfreesboro@murfreesborotn.gov.