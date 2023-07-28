Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Painting Series

Saturday, July 29, 2023 AT 10:30 AM – 12 PM

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

Ever wanted to try painting but didn’t know where to start? Learn painting techniques to master the craft while enjoying the wilderness. This is the first of three classes hosted by Bobbie at the Wilderness Station. Each class will feature a different subject of a series. Attend all three classes to complete your own set! Registration is required. For more information call 615-217-3017 or email outdoormurfreesboro@murfreesborotn.gov.

