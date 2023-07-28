Iconic Detroit-Based Seafood Restaurant to Open Soon in Nashville

Joe Muer Seafood, an iconic staple in metro Detroit since 1929, is set to open its first location outside of Michigan on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Nashville. Joe Muer Seafood, owned by Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, will be joining the downtown Capitol View mixed-use urban district at 500 11th Ave. The 12,000-square-foot restaurant will seat more than 300 through its 200-seat dining room, central bar, two 40-seat private dining rooms and two-sided 80-seat patio.

Joe Muer Seafood will offer an upscale dining experience serving fresh, sustainable seafood flown in from the finest purveyors across the globe, as well as premium aged meats, sushi and an award-winning wine list. The Detroit-based restaurant has won Best Seafood Restaurant for 11 years in a row and the new Nashville kitchen will be led by Certified Master Chef® Daniel Scannell and Chef Jim Oppat.

Local ingredients and regional cooking styles inspire exclusive dishes on Nashville’s menu as an homage to the restaurant’s new home. Tasty Southern dishes will headline dinner like a bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with crab imperial and a blackened redfish with crawdad “yabby” butter representative of the Joe Muer flair. Fan-favorite Detroit menu items like a crab stuffed flounder with grainy mustard beurre blanc sauce and a fresh Dover sole fillet, served tableside with Herbs de Provence, brown butter and lemon, will be sure to stand out in Nashville.

“I visited Nashville several years ago for the Country Music Awards and fell in love with the vibrancy of the city, which led me on a quest to find the perfect location for the next Joe Muer in Music City,” said Joe Vicari, president of the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group. “I’m excited to share the exemplary dining experience and high-quality food and spirits Joe Muer is known for with our Nashville guests.”

Mark Taylor, partner at Boyle Investment Company, the developers of Capitol View, added, “This district has become the location of choice for a variety of first-to-market brands, including Joe Muer Seafood. We are continuing to see the area develop and thrive and know that Joe Muer Seafood will be a restaurant of choice for so many of our community members.”

In Capitol View, Joe Muer Seafood will join beloved retailers and restaurants like M.L.Rose, Clean Juice, Sercy + Co., Club Pilates, Massage LuXe, drybar and HOTBOX. The Capitol View district is also home to The Residences at Capitol View, a 378-unit multifamily luxury residential community, Frankie Pierce Park, a trailhead for the greenway system, and a full-service Publix with free retail parking.

Joe Muer Seafood’s Nashville location will be open for dinner service 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Offering live piano music nightly, the bar opens daily at 4:00 p.m. with happy hour available on weekdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit joemuer.com.