10 Things to Know About George Strait

George Strait is returning to Nashville for two shows at Nissan Stadium this weekend. The last time the country artist performed a headlining show in Nashville was in 2014 at Bridgestone Arena, the year he announced he was retiring from touring. It’s a rare occasion to see the artist in Nashville. As we prepare for the weekend, here are a few things you might not know about George Strait.

1 Strait Has a College Degree in Agriculture George Strait graduated in 1979 from Southwest Texas State University with a degree in Agriculture. In 2006, Strait received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater. 2 He Served in the Military George Strait was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1971 until 1975. While in the Army, he performed with the Army band. 3 He is Not a Member of the Grand Ole Opry Often referred to as the King of Country Music, George Strait is not a Member of the Grand Ole Opry. The influential artist turned down an invitation to join; it’s unclear why he declined. 4 Strait has Topped the Charts More than Most Artists George Strait has 60 number-one singles, a feat that no other artists of any genre has yet to accomplish. He has 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums putting him in third behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles. 5 There is a Day Named After Him in Texas Texas celebrates George Strait Day on May 18th, the country artist’s birthday. He was named Texan of the Year in 2018 for his fundraising efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims. 6 He Holds the Record for Awards Over his career, Strait has won 23 CMA Awards, including three wins for Entertainer of the Year. 7 Strait is Also an Actor George Strait appeared in the movie “Pure Country” in 1992. He played the role of Dusty Chandler, the movie was filmed in Texas, and Strait performed his own stunts. 8 There’s Only One Band that Has Backed the Legend The Ace in the Hole Band has been the only band to back up George Strait since 1975. The band also recorded with Strait in the studio. 9 He Married His High School Sweetheart Eloping in 1971, Strait married his high school sweetheart, Norma. The couple has two children, Jenifer born in 1972 died in a car crash at the age of 13, and George Strait Jr. was born in 1981. 10 Strait Made the Top Ten Hits Chart for Decades George Strait is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades.