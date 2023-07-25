Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar to Perform in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
15
photo -YouTube

Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose.

The band announced the release of their first album in 23 years and just dropped a new single “Everything Turns Around.”

In addition, the band announced a 25-city tour with a stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on December 20th.

Sharing on Instagram, “We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records. A very limited quantity of signed vinyl is available in the Official Shop – act quick!”

Find tickets here.

Watch the video for “Everything Turns Around” below.

Previous articleTop 5 Stories From July 24, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here