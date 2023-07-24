Top 5 Stories From July 24, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
311

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 24, 2023.

1Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Travis Tritt Respond to Jason Aldean’s Controversial Video

photo by Theo Wargo

Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.

2Police Investigating Another Near-Fatal Motorcycle Versus Vehicle Crash

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Dept.

 

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. Read More.

3Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 29, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 24-29, 2023. Read more.

4Jason Aldean’s Music Video ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Filmed in Columbia

photo by Theo Wargo

Jason Aldean released the song “Try That in a Small Town” in May but the video was just released on Friday, July 14th. The video was filmed in Columbia at the courthouse with an American Flag hanging in the background. Read more.

5State of Tennessee Revenues Report for June 2023

 

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson today announced that revenues for June were $2.3 billion, which is $283.3 million more than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here