Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 29, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 24-29, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Lemon Cupcake – A lemony vanilla cookie topped with a swirl of velvety lemon frosting and a touch of white sprinkles.

Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream – The perfect combo of chocolate and peanut butter with the sweet crunch of cookies & cream bits.

Original – The tried-and-true cookie peppered with sweet and crispy M&M’s® Candies.

Strawberry Ice Cream Bar – A strawberry-and-vanilla-stuffed cookie layered with whipped buttercream and a delicate crunch of vanilla-strawberry streusel.

Sugar Shark – A soft vanilla sugar cookie topped with a creamy swirl of SHARK WEEK™ inspired blue vanilla frosting and gummy sharks.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!