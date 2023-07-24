Police Investigating Another Near-Fatal Motorcycle Versus Vehicle Crash

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 35-year-old male, was critically injured in the crash on Medical Center Pkwy. near Warren Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. The 35-year-old was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and later flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center. He is in critical condition.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet. The driver of a green Toyota Tacoma pickup was not injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle rider was traveling east on Medical Center when he switched lanes, collided with the pickup, and lost control.

Investigators say a third vehicle, an Audi R8, may have also played a role in the crash. The sports car didn’t sustain any damage.

Medical Center Pkwy. from Warren Street to The Fountains was closed for nearly six hours while crash was being investigated.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation by FACT. Charges could be pending.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team investigates both fatal and crashes where a patient may have life-threatening injuries.