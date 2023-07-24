Coming to Max in August 2023

Stream The Debuts of HBO Original “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets,” Season Two of HBO Original Drama Series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” And Max Originals “Rap Sh!t” and “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake,” HBO Original Documentary “BS High,” And “90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort”

What’s New on Max This August 2023

August 1

  • A Hologram for the King (2016)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
  • A Royal Affair (2012)
  • Agent Cody Banks (2003)
  • Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
  • American Gangster (2007)
  • Amsterdam (2022)
  • Angel of Mine (2019)
  • Animal Kingdom (2010)
  • Annie Hall (1977)
  • Antitrust (2001)
  • Before Midnight (2013)
  • Best Man Down (2013)
  • Beyond the Reach (2015)
  • Blown Away (1994)
  • Body of Lies (2008)
  • Bulletproof Monk (2003)
  • Chernobyl Diaries (2012)
  • Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  • Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
  • De-Lovely (2004)
  • Deadfall (2012)
  • Death Wish II (1982)
  • Death Wish 3 (1985)
  • Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
  • F/X (1986)
  • F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)
  • Fame (2009)
  • Fargo (1996)
  • Flash of Genius (2008)
  • Good News (1947)
  • I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
  • Ice Station Zebra (1968)
  • Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
  • Inside Job (2010)
  • Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
  • Kill Your Darlings (2013)
  • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
  • Love Is Strange (2014)
  • Maggie’s Plan (2016)
  • Miss Congeniality (2000)
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)
  • My Scientology Movie (2015)
  • Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
  • Night Catches Us (2010)
  • Night Moves (1975)
  • Ocean’s Eight (2018)
  • Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
  • Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
  • Our Family Wedding (2010)
  • Out of Time (2003)
  • Restless (2011)
  • Ronin (1998)
  • Rubber (2010)
  • Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
  • Shattered (1991)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Spaceballs (1987)
  • Spawn (1997)
  • Stage Fright (1950)
  • Stan & Ollie (2018)
  • Star 80 (1983)
  • Stealing Harvard (2002)
  • Take Shelter (2011)
  • The Age of Adaline (2015)
  • The Amityville Horror (1979)
  • The Amityville Horror (2005)
  • The Assistant (2020)
  • The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
  • The Bronze (2015)
  • The Comedian (2016)
  • The Dirty Dozen (1967)
  • The Exception (2017)
  • The Fluffy Movie (2014)
  • The Getaway (1972)
  • The Good Lie (2014)
  • The Goodbye Girl (1977)
  • The Hollars (2016)
  • The Hunted (2003)
  • The Illusionist (2010)
  • The Iron Giant (1999)
  • The Killer Elite (1975)
  • The Mean Season (1985)
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
  • The Omega Man (1971)
  • The Phantom (1996)
  • The Prince & Me (2004)
  • The Seagull (2018)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
  • The Wash (2001)
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)
  • They Died with Their Boots On (1941)
  • This Is Elvis (1981)
  • Till the End of Time (1946)
  • Torpedo Run (1958)
  • Transcendence (2014)
  • Travels with My Aunt (1972)
  • Twister (1996)
  • Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
  • Whiteout (2009)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)

August 3

  • House Hunters, Season 200 (HGTV)
  • House Hunters International, Season 172 (HGTV)
  • Vlad and Niki, Season 2B

August 4

  • Khun Pan 3 (2023)

August 6

  • Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
  • Evil Lives Here, Season 14 (ID)
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)
  • Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26 (Food Network)

August 7

  • Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce (Discovery Networks International)
  • Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4 (HGTV)

August 8

  • Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F
  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)

August 9

  • Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
  • Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4 (TLC)
  • Get Hard (2015)

August 10

  • Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Max Original)
  • Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

August 12

  • Belle Collective, Season 2B (OWN)
  • I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1 (TBS)

August 14

  • Forensic Files II, Season 4A (ID)
  • Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (ID)

August 15

  • 90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 (TLC)
  • Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
  • House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188 (HGTV)
  • Scent of Time (Max Original)
  • What’s Wrong With That House?, Season 1 (HGTV)

August 16

  • Battle of the Decades, Season 1 (Food Network)

August 17

  • Avatar (2009)
  • I Love You, And It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) (Max Original)

August 18

  • American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light (2000)
  • MarkKim + Chef (Max Original)
  • Time of Essence, Season 1 (OWN)

August 20

  • Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (ID)
  • Sister Wives, Season 18 (TLC)
  • Stand Up to Cancer

August 22

  • Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 2 (Food Network)

August 23

  • BS High (HBO Original)
  • Why The Heck Did I Buy That House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

August 24

  • Bargain Block, Season 3 (HGTV)
  • Save My Skin, Season 4 (TLC)

August 25

  • Tracked, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

August 27

  • Disappeared, Season 11 (ID)
  • We Baby Bears, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

August 29

  • Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 30

  • Design Down Under, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
  • In With the Old, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

August 31

  • Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)

