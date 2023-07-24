Coming to Max in August 2023

Stream The Debuts of HBO Original “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets,” Season Two of HBO Original Drama Series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” And Max Originals “Rap Sh!t” and “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake,” HBO Original Documentary “BS High,” And “90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort”
What’s New on Max This August 2023
August 1
- A Hologram for the King (2016)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
- A Royal Affair (2012)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- American Gangster (2007)
- Amsterdam (2022)
- Angel of Mine (2019)
- Animal Kingdom (2010)
- Annie Hall (1977)
- Antitrust (2001)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Best Man Down (2013)
- Beyond the Reach (2015)
- Blown Away (1994)
- Body of Lies (2008)
- Bulletproof Monk (2003)
- Chernobyl Diaries (2012)
- Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
- De-Lovely (2004)
- Deadfall (2012)
- Death Wish II (1982)
- Death Wish 3 (1985)
- Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
- F/X (1986)
- F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)
- Fame (2009)
- Fargo (1996)
- Flash of Genius (2008)
- Good News (1947)
- I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
- Ice Station Zebra (1968)
- Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)
- Inside Job (2010)
- Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
- Kill Your Darlings (2013)
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
- Love Is Strange (2014)
- Maggie’s Plan (2016)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)
- My Scientology Movie (2015)
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
- Night Catches Us (2010)
- Night Moves (1975)
- Ocean’s Eight (2018)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Our Family Wedding (2010)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Restless (2011)
- Ronin (1998)
- Rubber (2010)
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
- Shattered (1991)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Spawn (1997)
- Stage Fright (1950)
- Stan & Ollie (2018)
- Star 80 (1983)
- Stealing Harvard (2002)
- Take Shelter (2011)
- The Age of Adaline (2015)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Assistant (2020)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
- The Bronze (2015)
- The Comedian (2016)
- The Dirty Dozen (1967)
- The Exception (2017)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- The Getaway (1972)
- The Good Lie (2014)
- The Goodbye Girl (1977)
- The Hollars (2016)
- The Hunted (2003)
- The Illusionist (2010)
- The Iron Giant (1999)
- The Killer Elite (1975)
- The Mean Season (1985)
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- The Omega Man (1971)
- The Phantom (1996)
- The Prince & Me (2004)
- The Seagull (2018)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- The Wash (2001)
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)
- They Died with Their Boots On (1941)
- This Is Elvis (1981)
- Till the End of Time (1946)
- Torpedo Run (1958)
- Transcendence (2014)
- Travels with My Aunt (1972)
- Twister (1996)
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
- Whiteout (2009)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
August 3
- House Hunters, Season 200 (HGTV)
- House Hunters International, Season 172 (HGTV)
- Vlad and Niki, Season 2B
August 4
- Khun Pan 3 (2023)
August 6
- Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
- Evil Lives Here, Season 14 (ID)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)
- Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26 (Food Network)
August 7
- Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce (Discovery Networks International)
- Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4 (HGTV)
August 8
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original)
August 9
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
- Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4 (TLC)
- Get Hard (2015)
August 10
- Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Max Original)
- Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
August 12
- Belle Collective, Season 2B (OWN)
- I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1 (TBS)
August 14
- Forensic Files II, Season 4A (ID)
- Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (ID)
August 15
- 90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 (TLC)
- Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
- House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188 (HGTV)
- Scent of Time (Max Original)
- What’s Wrong With That House?, Season 1 (HGTV)
August 16
- Battle of the Decades, Season 1 (Food Network)
August 17
- Avatar (2009)
- I Love You, And It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) (Max Original)
August 18
- American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light (2000)
- MarkKim + Chef (Max Original)
- Time of Essence, Season 1 (OWN)
August 20
- Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (ID)
- Sister Wives, Season 18 (TLC)
- Stand Up to Cancer
August 22
- Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 2 (Food Network)
August 23
- BS High (HBO Original)
- Why The Heck Did I Buy That House?, Season 2 (HGTV)
August 24
- Bargain Block, Season 3 (HGTV)
- Save My Skin, Season 4 (TLC)
August 25
- Tracked, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
August 27
- Disappeared, Season 11 (ID)
- We Baby Bears, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
August 29
- Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 30
- Design Down Under, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- In With the Old, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
August 31
- Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1 (Max Original)