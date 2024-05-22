Connect with the Best: United Communications is an Award Winner with Nashville Business Journal

When you’re looking for a business to partner with for your home, it’s important to know they provide excellent services and hold the same values that are important to you. To help you identify the best businesses locally, Nashville Business Journal produces multiple lists analyzing the growth, service, quality, and innovation of companies in the Greater Nashville Area in a variety of categories. Finalists and winners undergo rigorous evaluation to assess their services, so you can feel secure that working with one of these named businesses will ensure a successful relationship.

United Communications is a top telecommunications company in Middle Tennessee that has recently been recognized by the Nashville Business Journal as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Best in Business Awards in the Private Company category and a 2024 Best Places to Work. Learn more about what makes United Communications such an exceptional company to connect with and work for:

Nashville Business Journal: Best in Business Finalist

The Nashville Business Journal 2024 Best in Business Awards honorees are scored by a panel of judges who assess the companies in depth to provide a holistic view of the business. The companies are evaluated on culture, service, quality, business planning, profitability, and more. United Communications is proud to be recognized as a finalist for 2024 in the Private Company: 101-500 Employees category.

This year is the first time that United Communications has been recognized at this level by the Nashville Business Journal. The recognition speaks to United’s determination to continue growing and improving the experience they provide for their customers and the unparalleled quality of internet service that they bring to Middle Tennessee communities.

What Makes United Communications “Best in Business?”

If you’re looking for a new internet service provider, United Communications should be at the top of your list for getting connected. They provide reliable, high-speed internet and phone service with industry-leading technology to both residential and business customers. As a local company with employees who live and work alongside their customers, United is dedicated to providing exceptional service. They’ve been recognized locally and nationally for the quality of their products and their customer service by the following award programs:

Multi-Year Winner: Best Places to Work

When your service provider has a great company culture, employee satisfaction improves your experience as a customer.

United Communications is a multi-year award winner from the Nashville Business Journal for Best Places to Work in Nashville for 2023 and 2024. Commitment to employee job satisfaction, professional development, and valuing employee contributions all make United a great place to work in Middle Tennessee. Additionally, the executive team at United believes in servant leadership from the top down, encouraging the leadership teams at every level to provide exceptional support to their teams.

Todd Brown, Director of People and Culture at United Communications, explains what this recognition means to the team at United:

“At United Communications, we believe that a successful company is only as great as the people who work there, and the 187 employees who are part of our family are the heart and soul of our success. Every single employee plays a pivotal role in shaping our positive culture and delivering the best possible customer experience. Because of this, our leadership team is intentional about making United a great place to work by celebrating our achievements, investing in our team, and building our employee-centric culture as we continue to grow.”

United Communications is Expanding High-Speed Internet Across Middle TN – Check if They’re Headed Your Way!

United Communications operates more than 3,700 route miles of fiber, covering portions of

Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Marshall, Maury, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities.

Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

