Top 5 Stories From May 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 22, 2024

1Everything Coming to Netflix June 2024

A list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for June 2024. Read more

2Ribbon Cutting: Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care in Murfreesboro

Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on March 13, 2024, for its location at 3403 S. Church Street in Murfreesboro. Read more

3Food Battle – Best BBQ in Rutherford County

best bbq in rutherford

Our latest Food Battle highlights the Best BBQ in Rutherford County. Read more

4Man Surrenders After Holdup Inside a Home for Hours

Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department

A tense situation with a man barricaded inside a home for nearly four hours ended peacefully with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Operations Unit (SOU) deploying tear gas. Read more

5Asher Sullivan, Son of Rutherford County Schools Director, Passes Away

The son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan passed away over the weekend. Read more

