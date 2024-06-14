Top Stories From June 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2024.
On June 5, a Grand Jury in Williamson County returned a superseding indictment, charging Father Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza, 31, of Franklin, with two additional counts of sexual battery. Read more
One person was injured after a home exploded in Gallatin Friday morning. Read more
For those traveling to Louisville from the Nashville area, this is about the halfway point and the perfect place to try Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Smyrna’s Juneteenth Celebration is taking place Saturday, June 15th at Hilltop-Rosenwald Park from 2:00pm-8:00pm. Read more
