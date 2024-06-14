Top Stories From June 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2024.

1Former Franklin Priest Indicted on Additional Sexual Battery Charges

Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza
Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza (Franklin PD)

On June 5, a Grand Jury in Williamson County returned a superseding indictment, charging Father Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza, 31, of Franklin, with two additional counts of sexual battery. Read more

2One Injured During Home Explosion in Gallatin

Photo: Gallatin City Government

One person was injured after a home exploded in Gallatin Friday morning. Read more

3Buc-ee’s will Soon Offer a Spot to Stop Between Nashville and Louisville

photo from Buc-ee\’s

For those traveling to Louisville from the Nashville area, this is about the halfway point and the perfect place to try Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Read more

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Smyrna’s Juneteenth Celebration Set for June 15

Smyrna’s Juneteenth Celebration is taking place Saturday, June 15th at Hilltop-Rosenwald Park from 2:00pm-8:00pm. Read more

