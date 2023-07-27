This New Cafe is Part Pub, Part Coffee Shop and a Must Visit Destination

The Dapper Owl Coffee Pub and Bakery has recently opened near the Middle Tennessee State University Campus at 2412 Main Street in Murfreesboro. The pub, bakery and coffee shop blend is owned and operated by three ladies — Tracy, Nina and Emily.

After many years of living in England, Tracy Terrell decided to come home to Middle Tennessee and open a place that offered all the things she loved in one space – coffee, craft beer and homemade baked goods. Dapper Owl is part pub and part coffee café. They also offer bread, sandwiches and pastries.

Using Frothy Monkey coffee, they will offer a seasonal menu of coffee drinks including their current Chocolate Orange Latte. They also offer drip coffee, Americano, cappuccino, lattes, and mochas. Their signature offerings include: The Polly, Beehive, Bonfire Night and Wicked Lady. Each of these was inspired by people or places Tracy knew in England.

They are also serving specialty teas, tea-based drinks, and organic herbal infusions. One tea drink is The Global made of matcha and blackberry syrup. A rotating selection of craft beers and ciders will be served in the evenings.

Food is inspired by British pub fare. Offerings include savory hand pies, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and paninis, all made in-house from scratch. The hand pies, known as “Oggies,” are filled with things like egg, turkey bacon, potato, onion and peppers or chicken, celery, carrots and onion.

“The concept will be a study-friendly coffee house by day and an event venue serving craft beer and live entertainment by night with a focus on supporting local brands,” says the website.

Each of the owners brings their own talent to the business. Tracy is a true coffee connoisseur, but she also brings with her years of experience in retail and as the owner of a business in the optical industry.

Nina grew up in Oregon, where there is a coffee shop on every street corner, as well as being one of the homes of craft beer. She says that her teenage years were spent hanging in coffee shops. She has also traveled the world exploring all the coffee it has to offer.

Baking is Tracy’s daughter Emily’s specialty. “She fell in love with baking while living in the United Kingdom and traveling through Europe,” says the business’ website. “Upon returning to the states, Emily attended culinary school at the New England School of Culinary Arts in Montpelier, Vermont where she studied Pastry Arts. Emily completed her internship at the Harvest Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts.”

While providing a fun atmosphere and great food and drinks is the focus of the Dapper Owl, it was mainly created to be a community meeting place. There is a meeting space that can be used as an off-site work space or for social gatherings. The Dapper Owl will soon be offering onsite events.

The business’ name came from Emily’s nickname, Owlet, blended with the idea of the dapper English alehouse with its cool and stylish vibe.

Follow The Dapper Owl on Facebook for more information.