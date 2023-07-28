Hendersonville Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up Murfreesboro School

A Hendersonville man has been arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making a threat to shoot up an unnamed school to his co-workers at a Murfreesboro business this week.

Landon Brassfield, 23, was arrested by Hendersonville Police on Thursday, July 27 after receiving a request from Murfreesboro Police Department detectives to go to his home and speak to him about the threats. Officers found a 9mm handgun in his vehicle. According to the investigation, Brassfield purchased the gun two days before making the threats to employees at Rooms To Go on Medical Center Pkwy.

Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division detectives went to Hendersonville and served Brassfield with a warrant charging him in threats of mass violence.

Brassfield is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without bond. A hearing is set in General Sessons Court for July 31 at 8 a.m.

This type of arrest underscores the need for active school shooter training. MPD, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, multiple local agencies, along with Murfreesboro City Schools conducted an active shooter, active aggressor training at Overall Creek Elementary School this week.