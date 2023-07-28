What Songs will George Strait Play at Nissan Stadium?

The King of Country Music, George Strait, is coming to Nashville at Nissan Stadium for two nights – Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29th.
Special guests for the evening will be Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. A few tickets remain. Purchase tickets here.
The last time George Strait headlined a show in Nashville was back in 2014 at Bridgestone Arena. This year Strait is only doing six stadium shows and there’s only two stops left on the tour, Nashville and then Tampa. To prepare for evening, here’s the setlist so far for the tour but it is Music City so there might be some surprise guests.
Stars on the Water-(Rodney Crowell cover)
I Got a Car
The Fireman
How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls
Run
Here for a Good Time
I Can Still Make Cheyenne
Check Yes or No
It Just Comes Natural
Waymore’s Blues-(Waylon Jennings cover)
The Weight of the Badge
Ocean Front Property
Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her
When the Credits Roll
Misery and Gin-(Merle Haggard cover)
Pancho & Lefty-(Townes van Zandt cover) (with Chris Stapleton)
You Don’t Know What You’re Missing-(with Chris Stapleton)
Love’s Gonna Make It Alright-(with Chris Stapleton)
I Saw God Today
Every Little Honky Tonk Bar
The Chair
Give It Away
Amarillo by Morning
I’ll Always Remember You
Troubadour
Unwound
Encore:
Codigo
All My Ex’s Live in Texas
Folsom Prison Blues-Johnny Cash
Take me to Texas
The Cowboy Rides Away