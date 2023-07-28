Don’t Miss the 11th Annual Smyrna UW Charity Golf Scramble this August

The Town of Smyrna is excited to announce its 11th Annual Smyrna UW Charity Golf Scramble presented by SEC Inc on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 8 am – 6:30 pm at the Smyrna Golf Course (101 Sam Ridley Parkway East Smyrna, TN 37167).

The event will benefit the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. Last year, the event raised a record-breaking $59,197.00 for our local community.

For a donation of $400, you get 1 foursome team for the event, lunch, and door prizes. (Discounted rates are available for Town of Smyrna employees and our Presenting, Partner, Diamond, and Platinum corporate Sponsors have team(s) included in their sponsorship). For a small additional donation, you can add Red Tees or Mulligans to be used during the tournament.

Times: There will be an 8 am shotgun start and a 1 pm shotgun start. Choose which start time works for your team. Once shotgun start time fills up tickets will only be available for the other start time until it fills.

Lunch: 11 am – 12:30 pm

Winners: Both the 8 am and the 1 pm teams will be combined. All teams will be split into two flights for the whole day with payouts for 1st thru 4th in each.

Event results will be emailed out to teams following the conclusion of the event (@7 pm). Winning teams will be sent e-gift cards within the next two business days.

Registration ends Friday, August 4th.

For more information and to register click HERE.

