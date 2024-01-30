Top 5 Stories From January 30, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 30, 2024.

1Eggs Up Grill is Coming to Murfreesboro

Eggs Up Grill
Photo provided by Eggs Up Grill Facebook

Eggs Up Grill, one of the fastest-growing and most successful breakfast, brunch and lunch concepts in the United States, is will open in Murfreesboro by Dr. Ron and Amy Fausnaught. They also own the local Crumbl Cookies franchise and one in Hendersonville. Read More.

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 30, 2024

Over the past two academic years, 45 Rutherford County schools have earned a “Level 5” ranking for student academic growth, which is the highest ranking available by the Tennessee Department of Education. Read More.

3Clari Park Begins First Phase Construction

Clari Park Rendering from bretttipton.com

Construction of The Residences at Clari Park has begun as part of the first phase of the 78-acre mixed-use development. Read More.

4Murfreesboro Police Warns of Kidnapping Scam

Beware of an apparent scammer calling Murfreesboro residents claiming to have kidnapped a loved one, demanding that a ransom be paid for their release and threatening violence. Read More.

5Murfreesboro Sends Default Notice to One East College Developer

Most Recent Rendering of One East College from Klein Swinney Associates website.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland first reported to WGNS Radio recently that the city has issued a notice of default to One East College, LLC. Read more.

