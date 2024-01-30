Häagen-Dazs Introduces Two New Ice Cream Bars

Jan. 24, 2024 – Häagen-Dazs® is delighted to unveil its newest innovations to their ever-popular ice cream bars, furthering their industry-leading position in premium snacking and delivering more delicious joy to ice cream lovers everywhere. As an original take on an indulgent fan favorite, Dulce De Leche is now available for the first time as an ice cream bar, while Chocolate Cookie Crumble is an all-new addition to the Häagen-Dazs® family of flavors.

The following two snack bar flavors are now available in 3ct boxes:

Chocolate Cookie Crumble – Sweet cream ice cream with a touch of Madagascar vanilla and fudge swirls dipped in milk chocolate with chocolate cookie pieces.

In addition to releasing these two new flavors, Häagen-Dazs® has added to its Mini portfolio with a mini version of the brand’s #2 most popular bars with the Vanilla Milk Chocolate Mini bars. This exciting mini version of the classic features its world-renowned vanilla ice cream dipped in smooth and creamy milk chocolate.

These bars are now available at select locations for $6.99 for 6-count minis and $5.99 for 3-count full-sized, with nationwide availability expected in April.

