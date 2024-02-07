Top 5 Stories From February 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 7, 2024.
Detectives are seeking the identity of the person who tried to use a set of stolen keys and attempted to enter the Tennessee Vape & Smoke on Old Fort Parkway. Read more.
These are the health scores for January 30 through February 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department reported that Captain David Bricker passed away Monday, Feb. 5. Read More.
Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read More.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are still investigating the causes of two separate fatal crashes over the weekend in Murfreesboro. Read More.