Top 5 Stories From February 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 7, 2024.

1VIDEO: Man Attempts to Enter Vape Shop With Stolen Keys

Detectives are seeking the identity of the person who tried to use a set of stolen keys and attempted to enter the Tennessee Vape & Smoke on Old Fort Parkway. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 6, 2024

These are the health scores for January 30 through February 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more.

3Murfreesboro Fire Captain Passes Away

Captain David Bricker (Murfreesboro Fire Dept.)

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department reported that Captain David Bricker passed away Monday, Feb. 5. Read More.

4Country Artist Toby Keith Has Died

photo from Toby Keith

Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62. Read More.

5Both Weekend Fatal Murfreesboro Crash Victims Identified; Investigation Continues

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are still investigating the causes of two separate fatal crashes over the weekend in Murfreesboro. Read More.

