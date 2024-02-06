Country Artist Toby Keith Has Died

Country artist Toby Keith, known for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup” has died. He was 62.

In a message on Keith’s website, it stated, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

In June 2022, Keith revealed he was battling stomach cancer on social media. Stating, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

He released his debut album in 1993 and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.