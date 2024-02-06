Whataburger Brings Spicy Ketchup with Cholula to Online Store

The secret’s out of the bottle. The ketchup that took Whataburger fans by storm in 2022 when it was released as a limited-time offer under the name Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 is back, and this time, its secret spice is revealed: Cholula® Original Hot Sauce!

condiment aisle at H-E-B grocery stores in Texas. Not in Texas? No problem. Fans from across the U.S. can stock up by visiting Whatastore.com.

Spicy Ketchup with Cholula combines Whataburger’s famous Fancy Ketchup and Cholula Original Hot Sauce for the perfect spicy kick. Unlike Whataburger’s red jalapeño-forward Spicy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup with Cholula showcases flavors of arbol and piquin peppers, along with other signature spices, resulting in a bold profile with the perfect amount of heat that harmonizes seamlessly with Whataburger’s Fancy Ketchup as the base.

“Both Whataburger and Cholula have incredibly devoted fandoms. Both brands share a passion for flavor innovation, making this partnership a perfect match,” said Whataburger Group Director of CPG and Retail Brand Marketing, Rachael Jones. “We’re excited to see how fans spice up their Whataburger orders and home-cooked meals with this new ketchup.”

Spicy Ketchup with Cholula joins Whataburger’s lineup of 17 original-recipe grocery products, including Signature Sauces like Fancy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup, Original Mustard, Honey BBQ Sauce, Spicy Jalapeño Ranch and the brand’s Original Pancake Mix—just to name a few.

“Cholula, well known for delivering authentic Mexican flavor, has been a hot sauce household staple for over three generations. With Whataburger’s strong followership in the Spicy Ketchup game, we’re thrilled to reintroduce Spicy Ketchup #2 and reveal that it does in fact combine the distinctive flavored heat of Cholula! To fans who are as passionate about spicy innovation as we are, it’s our pleasure to keep spicing it up,” said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company.

Spicy Ketchup with Cholula will only be available at H-E-B stores and online at Whatastore.com. It will not be available in Whataburger restaurants at this time.

Source: Whataburger

More Eat & Drink News ​