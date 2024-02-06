Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for February 4, 2024

Results from February 4, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 131 1 2 MCCALLIE 121 2 3 FATHER RYAN 96 6 4 BRENTWOOD 94 5 5 SUMMIT 84 3 6 BAYLOR 76 4 7 SODDY DAISY 67 8 8 HALLS 50 NR 9 NOLENSVILLE 44 7 10 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 43 9 11 BRADLEY CENTRAL 31 31 12 (TIE) DOBYNS-BENNETT LAKEWAY 6 NR NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN,MBA

Source: Jeff Price