Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 6, 2024

These are the health scores for January 30 through February 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Blackman Middle Sch. Food Service
3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Blackman Middle School
3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Taqueria Jalisco Mobile Food Est
2045 Holbeach Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 98
Oakland High School
Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 98
Arby's #6537
582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 99
Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria
2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 100
Chuy's Restaurant
801 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 98
Subway
2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Chuy's Lounge
801 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 100
Krystal
750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 100
El Patron Taqueria
1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 98
Oakland High Bookstore
2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Lascassas Restaurant & Cafe
2089 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 98
Just Love Coffee
1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 99
Chili's Grill # 491
755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 98
Patterson Park Swimming Pool
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 98
Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.
2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 100
Oakland High School Food Service
2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc
13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 100
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 4
1301 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 3, 2024 | 100
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3
Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 3, 2024 | 99
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 2
Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 3, 2024 | 99
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 1
Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 3, 2024 | 99
Waffle House
2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 97
Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.
5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 99
Days Inn Food Service
182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 97
Two J's Grille Bar
3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Music City Gyros Mobile 3
450 Donelson Pike A3 Nashville , Tennessee 37214
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
NUJO Mobile Cafe
3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Days Inn
182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 100
Hooters # 3164-Bar
730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 98
Mr. Brew's Taphouse
5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 88
Toot's
860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 98
Two J's Grill Restaurant
3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 99
Moe's Southwest Grill
450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna , TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 99
Love Thai & Sushi
6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 86
La Nueva Jerusalem #1
409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 87
Hooter Restaurant
730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 98
Learning Ladder Academy Food Svc
2348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC
102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Kittrell Elementary
7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Riverdale High School
Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Riverdale High School Pool
Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 95
Dewaynes Bar and Grill
4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 1, 2024 | 97
El Hornito Bakery 2
2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 84
Tokyo Grill
2975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 1, 2024 | 94
Riverdale Hs Warrior Walkup
802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 1, 2024 | 100
Kittrell Elementary Food Service
7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Riverdale High Annex Food Service
802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Riverdale School Food Service
802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Roy Waldron Annex-School Food Service
220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Roy Waldron School Food Service
125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Restaurante Guatelinda
206-D North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 96
Smyrna High School Pool
100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 96
The Academy of Gateway Child Care
1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Candlewood Suites
850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 99
Rancho Cantina 2
1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 94
Bojangles #984
1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 98
New China Panda
2042 Lassassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 93
Kids Place Learning Center
1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna , TN 37167
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | Approval
The Academy of Gateway Child Care
1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | Approval
Chago's Mexican Restaurant
579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 96
Panda Express
510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 98
Jim N Nicks Bbq Bar
436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 100
Jim N Nicks Bbq
436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 97
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 96
Cook Out
2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 96
King Noodles Thai Restaurant
1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 92
Sir Pizza #B2
3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 98
Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table
1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Yummy Yum Thai Restaurant
3411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 97
Subway
2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Siegel High School Food Service
330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Zaxby's
2678 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 93
MED Gyro and Shawarma
2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 99
Siegel High School Bookstore
3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Siegel High School Com Food Lab
3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Seigle High School
3300 Seigle High School Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 99
Mayday Brewery 312 Pizza Company
521 Old Salem Road Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc
1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Wing Stop
3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 98
The Nutrition Spot
3032 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 84
Taco Bell #22988
2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Pizza Hut
2438 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 70
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

