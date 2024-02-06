Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 6, 2024

These are the health scores for January 30 through February 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Blackman Middle Sch. Food Service
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Blackman Middle School
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Taqueria Jalisco Mobile Food Est
|2045 Holbeach Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|Oakland High School
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|Arby's #6537
|582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 99
|Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Chuy's Restaurant
|801 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|Subway
|2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Chuy's Lounge
|801 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Krystal
|750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|El Patron Taqueria
|1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|Oakland High Bookstore
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Lascassas Restaurant & Cafe
|2089 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|Just Love Coffee
|1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 99
|Chili's Grill # 491
|755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.
|2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Oakland High School Food Service
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc
|13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Subway
|2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 4
|1301 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 3, 2024 | 100
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3
|Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 3, 2024 | 99
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 2
|Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 3, 2024 | 99
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 1
|Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 3, 2024 | 99
|Waffle House
|2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 97
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 99
|Days Inn Food Service
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 97
|Two J's Grille Bar
|3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|Music City Gyros Mobile 3
|450 Donelson Pike A3 Nashville , Tennessee 37214
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|NUJO Mobile Cafe
|3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|Days Inn
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|Hooters # 3164-Bar
|730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 88
|Toot's
|860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|Two J's Grill Restaurant
|3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 99
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 99
|Love Thai & Sushi
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 86
|La Nueva Jerusalem #1
|409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 87
|Hooter Restaurant
|730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|Learning Ladder Academy Food Svc
|2348 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC
|102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|Kittrell Elementary
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|Riverdale High School
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|Riverdale High School Pool
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 95
|Dewaynes Bar and Grill
|4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 1, 2024 | 97
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 84
|Tokyo Grill
|2975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 1, 2024 | 94
|Riverdale Hs Warrior Walkup
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|Kittrell Elementary Food Service
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville, TN 37149
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|Riverdale High Annex Food Service
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|Riverdale School Food Service
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|Oakland Middle School
|853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|Roy Waldron Annex-School Food Service
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|Roy Waldron School Food Service
|125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|Restaurante Guatelinda
|206-D North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 96
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 96
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|Candlewood Suites
|850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 99
|Rancho Cantina 2
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 94
|Bojangles #984
|1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 98
|New China Panda
|2042 Lassassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 93
|Kids Place Learning Center
|1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna , TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | Approval
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 96
|Panda Express
|510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 98
|Jim N Nicks Bbq Bar
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|Jim N Nicks Bbq
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 97
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 96
|Cook Out
|2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 96
|King Noodles Thai Restaurant
|1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 92
|Sir Pizza #B2
|3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 98
|Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table
|1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Yummy Yum Thai Restaurant
|3411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 97
|Subway
|2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Siegel High School Food Service
|330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Zaxby's
|2678 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 93
|MED Gyro and Shawarma
|2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 99
|Siegel High School Bookstore
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Siegel High School Com Food Lab
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Seigle High School
|3300 Seigle High School Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 99
|Mayday Brewery 312 Pizza Company
|521 Old Salem Road Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|The Discovery School @ Bellwood Food Svc
|1165 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Wing Stop
|3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 98
|The Nutrition Spot
|3032 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 84
|Taco Bell #22988
|2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Pizza Hut
|2438 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 70
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.