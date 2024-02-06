Titans Hire Holz, Wilson as Coordinators

NASHVILLE – February 5, 2024 – New Titans Coach Brian Callahan has made two big hires on his first coaching staff.

On Monday, the Titans officially agreed to terms with former Jaguars assistant Nick Holz, who will serve as offensive coordinator with the team.

Also, former Ravens assistant Dennard Wilson is joining Callahan’s staff as defensive coordinator.

Both coaches drew interest from other NFL teams before opting to join Callahan’s staff.

Holz just finished his first season as passing game coordinator with the Jaguars. In 2023, the Jaguars ranked ninth in the NFL in passing (242.7 yards per game) and 13th in points scored (22.2 points per game).

Holz spent the 2022 season as UNLV’s offensive coordinator after serving nearly a decade in the Raiders organization.

Holz joined the Raiders in 2012 as an offensive assistant, and he worked as quality control coach and assistant receivers coach with the franchise over the years. Holz and Callahan worked together with the Raiders in 2018, when Holz was an offensive quality control coach and Callahan was the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Callahan and Holz were classmates at De La Salle High School (California), and Holz spent a year with Bill Callahan, Brian’s dad, as an assistant at Nebraska.

Holz was a three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and holder at the University of Colorado.

Callahan said during his introductory press conference that he plans to call plays for Tennessee in the coming season. Like Callahan, Holz will be looked on to play a big role in the development of Titans quarterback Will Levis.

Wilson, meanwhile, just finish his 12th season as a coach in the NFL, and his ninth leading defensive backs at the professional level.

The 41-year-old Wilson, who also drew interest from the Packers, Rams and Giants, just completed his first season as Baltimore’s secondary coach. Wilson previously served as an assistant in Philadelphia, where he was the team’s defensive backs coach in 2021 before adding defensive passing game coordinator duties to his role in 2022, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LVII with the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense (179.8 yards allowed per game).

In 2023, the Ravens defense ranked first in points allowed (16.5 per game), sixth overall (301.4 yards allowed per game), sixth in pass defense (191.9 yards per game), seventh in third down defense (36.4), first in sacks (60) and third in interceptions (18).

Baltimore ranked in the bottom third of the league with over 232 passing yards allowed per game in 2022, but the Ravens improved under Wilson’s guidance in 2023.

Wilson began his NFL coaching career as a quality control coach for the Rams in 2012 before being promoted to defensive backs coach in 2015. He remained with the Rams until leaving to serve defensive backs coach with the New York Jets from 2017-20, adding passing game coordinator duties in 2019.

Wilson played cornerback and safety at the University of Maryland from 2000-2003.

Wilson and Titans General Manager Ran Carthon worked together with the Rams.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

