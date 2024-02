February 6, 2024 – Detectives are seeking the identity of the person who tried to use a set of stolen keys and attempted to enter the Tennessee Vape & Smoke on Old Fort Parkway on Feb. 2, 2024. The unidentified male left the keys in the door after he couldn’t get inside. The keys were taken during a burglary of the business back on October 21, 2023.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police