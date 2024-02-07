Klenakis Takes On Vanderbilt Offensive Line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 6, 2024 Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has announced the addition of veteran coach Chris Klenakis as the team’s new offensive line coach.

Klenakis brings over three decades of collegiate experience to Nashville, including time as both an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. He has seen 24 of his former offensive linemen reach the NFL. Klenakis served as the offensive coordinator at Nevada, mentoring Colin Kapernick, and Louisville, leading the offense during Lamar Jackson’s Heisman campaign.

“Chris’ depth of experience across football speaks for itself,” Lea said. “As a coach, he has been a part of some of the most prolific offenses in college football history. I know his tutelage will have a tremendous impact on our program.”

Klenakis is the only coordinator in FBS history to have led the nation in rushing offense (2009) and passing offense (1997) during his career. He is also the only coordinator in FBS history to produce three 1,000-yard rushers in the same season (2009) and mentored two of the only three players in FBS history to post 50 passing and 50 rushing touchdowns in their career (Colin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson).

Klenakis got his start in collegiate coaching at Nevada under the head coach Chris Ault, helping develop the pistol offense. He served as an assistant coach for the WolfPack from 1990-99, with the last three seasons as offensive coordinator. During his time, Nevada set 24 NCAA records and regularly was atop the national leaderboard in total offense, passing offense and scoring offense. Nevada won the Big Sky in 1990 and 91, reaching the NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) title game in 1990.

