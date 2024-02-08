2-8-9-2024 WEATHER Windy and Rainy

A blustery day will give rain to more wind and rain Thursday evening. And this will be the preview for the weekend. It’s Super Bowl weekend and any outdoor party plans should be moved indoors. Mild temps but lots of rain and possibly a strong storm or 2 are possible this weekend.

As for the next 36 hours:

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Showers likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.