OBITUARY: Audrey Ann Snyder

Audrey Ann Snyder, age 70 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

She was a native of Wilson County and was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Henry C. Snyder, Jr.; her father, Aubrey Davenport; mother, Mammie McPeack Davenport Bowman; stepfather, Bob Bowman; brothers, Bobby Davenport, and Perry Davenport; sister, Linda Sue Davenport Heath; great-grandchild, Everly Snyder.

Mrs. Snyder was a member of Middle Tennessee Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha “Tabby” Coldwell and husband Wayne; son, Jeff Snyder and wife Sabrina; Grandchildren; Justin Snyder, Jordan Snyder and wife Tori, Ann Coldwell and fiancé Douglas Highers, Jerry Coldwell, Perry Coldwell and fiancé Gabby Greer, Great-Grandchildren; Tatum Snyder, Weston Snyder, Leeland Snyder, Sarah Coldwell Michael Highers and Ashlee Highers, sister; Janice Rogers and husband Danny; brother, Roger Davenport.

Visitation will be Friday, February 9th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and February 10th Saturday 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on February 10th at 3:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Tony Hutson, and Brother Dwight Smitty, Phillip Rogers will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

