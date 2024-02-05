Both Weekend Fatal Murfreesboro Crash Victims Identified; Investigation Continues

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are still investigating the causes of two separate fatal crashes over the weekend in Murfreesboro. Both fatal crash victims identified.

Terry Sague, 76, of Castalian Springs, died after being hit by a car while he was on the sidewalk on his recumbent bike waiting for the traffic light to change at the cross walk. The crash occurred at the corner of Joe Knight Drive and Medical Center Parkway at 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. A second recumbent bike rider was sideswiped and injured. He was taken to the hospital, and at last check, was listed in stable condition.

So far, the investigation indicates, the driver of a 2020 Lexus RC3 skidded and swerved from the inside lane of Medical Center Parkway, continued onto the sidewalk, and collided with two of three recumbent bicycle riders. The car then hit a pedestrian crosswalk pole and came to a stop after hitting a tree.

The driver of the Lexus was not hurt. Charges may be pending.

Investigators are looking for additional witnesses of the crash. If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, please contact Officer Carlie Coe by email at 1127@murfreesborotn.gov.

In an unrelated crash in the 2200 block of NW Broad Street, motorcyclist Dylan Wilson, 24, of Smyrna, died after colliding into the back of a 2022 Tesla sedan around 4:53 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second motorcycle rider was injured after running into the same car. At last check, he was listed in stable condition. The driver of the Telsa was not hurt.

The preliminary investigation shows the two motorcycle riders may have been speeding, and quickly changing lanes when Wilson collided into the rear of the Tesla. Wilson’s bike, a 2023 Kawaski ZX6, went airborne, caught fire, and landed at the bottom of an embankment. The other motorcycle rider couldn’t slowdown in time and crashed into the side of the Tesla, according to investigators.

The investigation into both crashes continues.