Top 5 Stories From February 5, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from February 5, 2024.

1Both Weekend Fatal Murfreesboro Crash Victims Identified; Investigation Continues

 

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are still investigating the causes of two separate fatal crashes over the weekend in Murfreesboro. Read More.

210 Places to Take Your Sweetheart for Valentine’s Day

dining at a restaurant stock photo
Stock Photo

 

Rutherford County has lots of great restaurants, but here are 10 that have a reputation for great food, wine, desserts and atmosphere. Some have special menus for the holiday, and some are sticking to their regular menu. But all of these restaurants offer a special dash of romance. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Fast Pace Health in Murfreesboro

Fastpace Health
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Fast Pace Health held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 21, 2023, at 4139 Franklin Rd. in Murfreesboro. Read more.

4Three Arrested After Narcotics Seized at La Vergne Home

Three people are under arrest following a search warrant that was executed on Tuesday, January 30 at a home on Scenic Drive in La Vergne. Read More.

5THP, Task Force to Set Sobriety Checkpoint After Super Bowl

 

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will hold a sobriety checkpoint from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. after the Super Bowl near Roselawn Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway). Read More.

