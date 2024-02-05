Top 5 Stories From February 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 5, 2024.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are still investigating the causes of two separate fatal crashes over the weekend in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Rutherford County has lots of great restaurants, but here are 10 that have a reputation for great food, wine, desserts and atmosphere. Some have special menus for the holiday, and some are sticking to their regular menu. But all of these restaurants offer a special dash of romance. Read more.
Fast Pace Health held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 21, 2023, at 4139 Franklin Rd. in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Three people are under arrest following a search warrant that was executed on Tuesday, January 30 at a home on Scenic Drive in La Vergne. Read More.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will hold a sobriety checkpoint from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. after the Super Bowl near Roselawn Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway). Read More.