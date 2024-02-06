OBITUARY: Dylan Patrick Wilson

Dylan Patrick Wilson, age 25 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. Dylan was a graduate of Smyrna High School and was working for Smyrna Ready Mix.

He is survived by his mother, Christina “Cricket” Ezell and stepfather, Spencer, father, Joey Wilson and stepmother, Wendy Pendleton Wilson; siblings, Alyssa Wilson, Abby Goad and husband Darrell, Jackie Vanderworp and husband Hunter, Teekas Minis, Zachary Wilson, Zoie Ezell, Sophia Ezell; grandfather, Cecil Gaffney; grandmother, Kathy Leone, uncle Christopher Gaffney and aunt Kristy, uncle, Alex Wilson; niece, Aubrie and nephews Hudson and Grayson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 7th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life service Wednesday, February 7th, 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

