OBITUARY: Teddy Lynn ‘Ted’ Sadler

Teddy Lynn “Ted” Sadler, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

He was a native of Cannon County and was preceded in death by his father, William Doyle Sadler.

Mr. Sadler was the owner and operator of Sadler Brothers Plumbing Inc. and attended World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.

Ted graduated from Smyrna High School in 1975. He was an avid fisherman, loved Tennessee Volunteers Football, traveling with his friends, and spending time with his family. Ted was a devoted Christ follower and served faithfully in many roles. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marina Sadler; daughters; Nicole Dryden and husband Jason, and Ashley Neusse and husband Alex; grandchildren, Eli, Liam, Ethan and Sara; mother, Loretta June Sissom Sadler; sisters, Brenda Sadler Spurlock and husband James, Pamela Serwinowski and husband Mike; brother, Stephen Sadler and wife Catherine, and several nieces and nephews, and host other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Ted to the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org or Micah’s House Church and School Co-op. www.micahshouse.com

Celebration of life service will be at 2:00 PM Friday, February 9th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A reception will follow at the Sadler’s home. www.woodfinchapel.com

