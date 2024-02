Fast Pace Health held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 21, 2023, at 4139 Franklin Rd. in Murfreesboro.

The facility provides swift medical assistance as an alternative to the ER for non-life-threatening conditions. Available seven days a week with extended hours, patients can receive immediate care for injuries and illnesses or opt for telehealth services for virtual care

Fastpace Health

4139 Franklin Rd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37067

(629) 335-3057

