Top 5 Stories From Aug 24, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
5080

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 24, 2023.

1Rutherford County Schools to Host Groundbreaking on Three High School Additions Thursday

Schools

 

Rutherford County Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking of three new high school additions on Thurday, August 24. Read more.

2Nolensville’s Little League World Series Journey Ends After Hard Fought Game Against California

 

Nolensville faced California Wednesday night and came up just short, ending their impressive LLWS journey. Read More.

3Person of Interest Wanted in Theft Case in Murfreesboro

Person of Interest Wanted in Theft Case in Murfreesboro
Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Detectives are investigating a case of a stolen wallet. Read more.

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Need plans for the weekend? Below are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area! Read more.

5Coming to Hulu in September 2023

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here