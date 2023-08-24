Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Murfreesboro Gun Show

Saturday, August 26, 2023, 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, August 27, 2023, 9 AM – 4 PM

Mid-TN Expo Center

1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Calling all gun collectors and hunting enthusiasts, the gun show at the Mid-TN Expo Center in Murfreesboro is a great place to spend some time this weekend. There will be a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Vendors will be available to teach you, answer your questions, and help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

More information here