Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Need plans for the weekend? Below are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area!
1Ladies Day Out Shopping Event
Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10 AM – 3:30 PM
Lane Agri Park Community Center
15 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Shabby Lane Shopping Events presents a fun family shopping event that will include 75 amazing local small businesses, live music and family fun. There will be free gifts to the first 200 shoppers.
2Murfreesboro Gun Show
Saturday, August 26, 2023, 9 AM – 5 PM
Sunday, August 27, 2023, 9 AM – 4 PM
Mid-TN Expo Center
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Calling all gun collectors and hunting enthusiasts, the gun show at the Mid-TN Expo Center in Murfreesboro is a great place to spend some time this weekend. There will be a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Vendors will be available to teach you, answer your questions, and help you find exactly what you’re looking for.
3Survived Summer Shopping Event
Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10 AM – 2 PM
Painted Tree Boutiques
552 N Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate the end of summer with Painted Tree with live music, treats, shopping, and mimosas! Invite your friends, grab a cart and a glass, and enjoy the return of the back-to-school season!
4Back-to-school Bash
Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12 PM
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
3242 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
This second annual Back-to-School Bash will feature a school supply drive, face painting, balloon artists, half-off treats and more. Don’t forget to bring school supplies to be donated to local schools!
5Kid’s Baking Class – Desserts
Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11 AM – 2 PM
The Curious Kitchen
327 E. State Street, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen will be hosting a fun class dedicated to Baking Desserts! This is a hands-on cooking class where fun and creativity are encouraged. Everyone will have baked goodies to take home and enjoy!