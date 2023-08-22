Rutherford County Schools to Host Groundbreaking on Three High School Additions Thursday

Rutherford County Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking of three new high school additions on Thurday, August 24.

Because of Rutherford County’s continued rapid growth, the school district has received funding to conduct three simultaneous expansions at Smyrna High School, Riverdale High School and Oakland High School.

SCHEDULE:

9:30 a.m. — Smyrna High School, 100 Bulldog Way, Smyrna

11:30 a.m. — Riverdale High School, 802 Warrior Drive, Murfreesboro

1:30 p.m. — Oakland High School, 2225 Patriot Drive, Murfreesboro