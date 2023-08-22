14-Year-Old Nashville Student Arrested For Bringing a Gun to Football Game

A 9th grade Stratford High School student was arrested Friday night after bringing a gun to the football game. The 14-year-old had been expelled from Stratford and was asked to leave the game, but refused.

Officers escorted him out when the student began to resist.

The firearm was found on him during his arrest. He refused to tell officers where the gun came from.

He was charged with carrying a gun on school property, juvenile weapon possession, trespassing, resisting arrest and theft of property.