Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 21, 2024

These are the health scores for May 14-21, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Tots Spot Academy-Smyrna
200 Enon Springs Smyrna, TN 37167
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | Approval
View
Little Miracles Child Care
1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | Approval
View
Kiddies Kollege Learning Center
1933 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | Approval
View
River Chase Community Pool
2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Saratoga Park Wading Pool
Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Townplace Suites Pool
990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool
500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Saratoga Park Pool
Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Rapido y Saludable Mobile FSE
144 Vincent Ln La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 98
View
Waffle House #1218
794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 99
View
Little Miracles Child Care Food
1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food
1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 98
View
Fresh Bite Cuban Cuisine
451 N. Thompson Ln., Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Tots Spot Academy-Smyrna
200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 100
View
Panera Bread #1616
499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 99
View
Cinnaholic
2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 99
View
Fresh Bite Cuban Cuisine Aux.
451 N. Thompson Ln., Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 98
View
Bob's Barbecue
106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 86
View
Dunkin Donuts
3031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 99
View
Mexiven Mobile
1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 18, 2024 | 95
View
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer
8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 99
View
El Hornito Bakery
2962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 96
View
Tru By Hilton Hotel
950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Haynes Manor II
415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 94
View
Salem Creek Pool
2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Oscar's Taco Shop
331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 96
View
Villages Of Berkshire Pool
5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Overall Creek Apartments Pool
5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Texas Roadhouse #570
116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 99
View
Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 98
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Haynes Manor I
415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Berkshire Pool
1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Home2 Suites by Hilton
960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
View
Sonic Americas Drive-In
5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 98
View
Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 94
View
Breckenridge Pool #2
Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Shelton Square Main Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 83
View
Firehouse Subs
2018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 16, 2024 | 99
View
Margarita House
580 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 77
View
St. Mark's Preschool
1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Puckett Station Pool
4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 91
View
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Cobalt Row Pool
1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 16, 2024 | 98
View
Rodeway Inn & Suites
1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Marymont Springs Pool
4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
View
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
View
Puckett Downs HOA Pool
4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 80
View
Tried & True Tattoo
6670 New Nashville Hwy,, Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Kingsbury HOA
3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 90
View
Aristocratic Ink Tattoo
117 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 96
View
Shelton Square Kiddie Pool
5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 88
View
Varins Sweet Shop
315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Breckenridge Pool
Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Muirwood HOA Pool
2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 96
View
Laurel Wood HOA Pool
1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 94
View
Puckett Station Kiddie Pool
4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 95
View
Mcdonald's #08119
775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
View
Lil Thai Cafe
568 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 16, 2024 | 98
View
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
View
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
View
Jet's Pizza
4167 Franklin Rd., STE A1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 82
View
Sports Com Concessions
2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 99
View
Pollo Campero
361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 94
View
Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est
5368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
View
Residence Inn Hotel
1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 90
View
Hank's 2 Doors Down Event Ctr
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
View
Sports Com Outdoor Pool
2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
View
Dq Grill & Chill
510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
View
Texas Roadhouse Bar
116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
View
Sports Com Indoor Pool
2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
View
Embassy Suites Pool
1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 92
View
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 95
View
Liberty Heights Pool
750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 91
View
Maya Mexican Grill Bar
805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 94
View
Chappy's Bar And Grill
104 Gils St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 99
View
Carriage Park Condo Pool
789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
Cason Estates Pool
1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
La Esquina Restaurant Bar
12001 S Windrow Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 98
View
M.T. Gyros Restaurant
1735 St Andrews Dr Suite G & H Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
La Esquina Restaurant
12001 S Windrow Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 89
View
El Pollito Express Mobile Food Est
9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 99
View
Valleybrook Swimming Pool
3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
Maya Mexican Grill
805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 64
View
Forest Oaks #1
1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 96
View
Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est
10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
Learning Zone Jackson Towne CC
2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | Approval
View
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 100
View
Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel
325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 96
View
Chicago Express Smyrna
568 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 97
View
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 95
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

