Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 21, 2024

These are the health scores for May 14-21, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Tots Spot Academy-Smyrna
|200 Enon Springs Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | Approval
|Little Miracles Child Care
|1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | Approval
|Kiddies Kollege Learning Center
|1933 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | Approval
|River Chase Community Pool
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Townplace Suites Pool
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool
|500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Saratoga Park Pool
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Rapido y Saludable Mobile FSE
|144 Vincent Ln La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
|1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 98
|Waffle House #1218
|794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 99
|Little Miracles Child Care Food
|1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food
|1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 98
|Fresh Bite Cuban Cuisine
|451 N. Thompson Ln., Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Tots Spot Academy-Smyrna
|200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Panera Bread #1616
|499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 99
|Cinnaholic
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 780 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 99
|Fresh Bite Cuban Cuisine Aux.
|451 N. Thompson Ln., Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 98
|Bob's Barbecue
|106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 86
|Dunkin Donuts
|3031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 99
|Mexiven Mobile
|1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 18, 2024 | 95
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 99
|El Hornito Bakery
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 96
|Tru By Hilton Hotel
|950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Haynes Manor II
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 94
|Salem Creek Pool
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 96
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Texas Roadhouse #570
|116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 99
|Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
|5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 98
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Haynes Manor I
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Berkshire Pool
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Home2 Suites by Hilton
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Sonic Americas Drive-In
|5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 98
|Windsor Downs Apts. Pool
|1001 Mason Tucker Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 94
|Breckenridge Pool #2
|Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 83
|Firehouse Subs
|2018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 16, 2024 | 99
|Margarita House
|580 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 77
|St. Mark's Preschool
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Puckett Station Pool
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 91
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Cobalt Row Pool
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Marymont Springs Pool
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 80
|Tried & True Tattoo
|6670 New Nashville Hwy,, Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Kingsbury HOA
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 90
|Aristocratic Ink Tattoo
|117 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 96
|Shelton Square Kiddie Pool
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 88
|Varins Sweet Shop
|315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Breckenridge Pool
|Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 96
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 94
|Puckett Station Kiddie Pool
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 95
|Mcdonald's #08119
|775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Lil Thai Cafe
|568 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Jet's Pizza
|4167 Franklin Rd., STE A1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 82
|Sports Com Concessions
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 99
|Pollo Campero
|361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 94
|Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est
|5368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Residence Inn Hotel
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 90
|Hank's 2 Doors Down Event Ctr
|2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Sports Com Outdoor Pool
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Dq Grill & Chill
|510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Texas Roadhouse Bar
|116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Embassy Suites Pool
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 92
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 95
|Liberty Heights Pool
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 91
|Maya Mexican Grill Bar
|805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 94
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|104 Gils St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 99
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Cason Estates Pool
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|La Esquina Restaurant Bar
|12001 S Windrow Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 98
|M.T. Gyros Restaurant
|1735 St Andrews Dr Suite G & H Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|La Esquina Restaurant
|12001 S Windrow Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 89
|El Pollito Express Mobile Food Est
|9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 99
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Maya Mexican Grill
|805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 64
|Forest Oaks #1
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 96
|Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne CC
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | Approval
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel
|325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 96
|Chicago Express Smyrna
|568 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 97
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 95
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
