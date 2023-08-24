Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns

It may be 100 degrees outside but Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is back, as of today, Thursday, August 24th.

It’s been 20 years since the iconic drink was launched. Starbucks is adding a couple of new drinks to the menu for the fall. The fall menu will feature two new seasonal beverages – Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, as well as the new Baked Apple Croissant.

Fan favorites returning include Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and Owl Cake Pop. Don’t delay to get your PSL as they are only in stores for a limited time.

