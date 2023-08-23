Person of Interest Wanted in Theft Case in Murfreesboro

Detectives are investigating a case of a stolen wallet.

The wallet was stolen from a victim’s purse while she shopped at the Kroger on Veterans Pkwy. on July 8. The victim later received notifications from her bank and credit card company regarding suspicious activity.

One fraudulent transaction was made for $500 and the other transaction was declined. Detectives are wanted to speak to a person of interest who was in the store at the time of the theft.

Call Detective Ray Worden at 629-201-5637 if you have any information.