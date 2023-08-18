From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2023
September 1
- Once Upon a Time: Complete Series
- One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)
- 27 Dresses
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Knight’s Tale | 2001
- An Education | 2009
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Breaking Up | 1997
- Chronicle | 2012
- Conan the Barbarian | 2011
- The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
- The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
- Double Platinum | 1999
- Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
- Easy Virtue | 2009
- Evil Dead | 2013
- The Experiment | 2010
- The Good Son | 1993
- The Grudge 2 | 2006
- Hail Caesar! | 2016
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
- Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
- Just Married | 2003
- Killers | 2010
- Larry Crowne | 2011
- The Last King of Scotland | 2006
- The Lego Movie | 2014
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
- The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
- Little Fockers | 2010
- Meet the Fockers | 2004
- Meet the Parents | 2000
- Melancholia | 2011
- Moving On | 2022
- The Omen | 2006
- The Possession | 2012
- Raising Arizona | 1987
- Robin Hood | 2018
- Seven | 1995
- Simulant | 2023
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
- The Transporter | 2002
- Transporter 2 | 2002
- Transporter 3 | 2008
- True Lies | 1994
- We Bought a Zoo | 2011
- Wedding Crashers | 2005
- Wild Hogs | 2007
September 3
- The Menu | 2022
- Ready Player One | 2018
September 4
- The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022
September 6
- Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries
September 7
- The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
- 9/11: Escape From the Towers
- 9/11: Four Flights
- 9/11: I Was There
- 9/11: Inside Air Force One
- 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
- Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
- LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1
- My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Taurus | 2022
September 8
- 97 Minutes | 2023
- The Friendship Game | 2022
September 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015
September 10
- Corsage | 2022
September 11
- That’s So Raven: Complete Series
September 13
- The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere
- The Magic Flute | 2022
September 14
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7
- Court Cam: Complete Season 5
- Girl in the Closet
- Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1
- Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1
- Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2
September 15
- The Burning Plain | 2008
- Europa Report | 2013
- Frontera | 2014
- The Good Doctor | 2011
- I Melt With You | 2011
- Love, Simon | 2018
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
- Robots | 2023
- Two Lovers | 2008
- The Wrecking Crew | 2008
- World’s Greatest Dad | 2009
September 16
- Buffaloed | 2019
September 18
- Bad Axe | 2022
- Men in Black: International | 2019
September 20
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
- Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
September 21
- FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9
- Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1
- The Real SVU: Complete Season 1
- UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
- UFOs: The White House Files
- UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
- Sanctuary | 2022
September 22
- No One Will Save You: Film Premiere
- iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
- Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24
September 23
- iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
- The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022
- What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022
September 25
- Krapopolis: Series Premiere
September 26
- Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere
September 27
- Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1
September 28
- The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere
- The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere
- Snake Oil: Series Premiere
- Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
- Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1
- Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1
- They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1
- The Accountant | 2016
September 29
- Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere
- Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 10
- Sweetwater | 2023