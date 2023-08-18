Coming to Hulu in September 2023

Michael Carpenter
From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2023

September 1

  • Once Upon a Time: Complete Series
  • One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)
  • 27 Dresses
  • A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
  • A Knight’s Tale | 2001
  • An Education | 2009
  • Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
  • Breaking Up | 1997
  • Chronicle | 2012
  • Conan the Barbarian | 2011
  • The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
  • The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
  • Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
  • Double Platinum | 1999
  • Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
  • Easy Virtue | 2009
  • Evil Dead | 2013
  • The Experiment | 2010
  • The Good Son | 1993
  • The Grudge 2 | 2006
  • Hail Caesar! | 2016
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
  • Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
  • Just Married | 2003
  • Killers | 2010
  • Larry Crowne | 2011
  • The Last King of Scotland | 2006
  • The Lego Movie | 2014
  • The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
  • Little Fockers | 2010
  • Meet the Fockers | 2004
  • Meet the Parents | 2000
  • Melancholia | 2011
  • Moving On | 2022
  • The Omen | 2006
  • The Possession | 2012
  • Raising Arizona | 1987
  • Robin Hood | 2018
  • Seven | 1995
  • Simulant | 2023
  • Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
  • The Transporter | 2002
  • Transporter 2 | 2002
  • Transporter 3 | 2008
  • True Lies | 1994
  • We Bought a Zoo | 2011
  • Wedding Crashers | 2005
  • Wild Hogs | 2007

September 3

  • The Menu | 2022
  • Ready Player One | 2018

September 4

  • The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022

September 6

  • Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries

September 7

  • The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
  • 9/11: Escape From the Towers
  • 9/11: Four Flights
  • 9/11: I Was There
  • 9/11: Inside Air Force One
  • 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
  • Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
  • LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1
  • My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1
  • Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Taurus | 2022

September 8

  • 97 Minutes | 2023
  • The Friendship Game | 2022

September 9

  • Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015

September 10

  • Corsage | 2022

September 11

  • That’s So Raven: Complete Series

September 13

  • The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere
  • The Magic Flute | 2022

September 14

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7
  • Court Cam: Complete Season 5
  • Girl in the Closet
  • Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1
  • Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1
  • Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2

September 15

  • The Burning Plain | 2008
  • Europa Report | 2013
  • Frontera | 2014
  • The Good Doctor | 2011
  • I Melt With You | 2011
  • Love, Simon | 2018
  • Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
  • Robots | 2023
  • Two Lovers | 2008
  • The Wrecking Crew | 2008
  • World’s Greatest Dad | 2009

September 16

  • Buffaloed | 2019

September 18

  • Bad Axe | 2022
  • Men in Black: International | 2019

September 20

  • I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
  • Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

September 21

  • FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere
  • Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9
  • Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1
  • The Real SVU: Complete Season 1
  • UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
  • UFOs: The White House Files
  • UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
  • Sanctuary | 2022

September 22

  • No One Will Save You: Film Premiere
  • iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
  • Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24

September 23

  • iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
  • The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022
  • What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022

September 25

  • Krapopolis: Series Premiere

September 26

  • Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere
  • Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere

September 27

  • Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1

September 28

  • The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere
  • The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere
  • Snake Oil: Series Premiere
  • Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
  • Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1
  • Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1
  • They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1
  • The Accountant | 2016

September 29

  • Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere
  • Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 10
  • Sweetwater | 2023

