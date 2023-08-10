Top 5 Stories From Aug 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 10, 2023.
Photo: Smyrna Police
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify an individual for an assault that occurred at the North Lowry Street Shell Gas Station at the Smyrna Walmart on 7-27-23. Read more.
The Murfreesboro Police Department issued an accuracy alert regarding a social media post. Read more.
Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County this weekend. Read more.
One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Sunday. Read More.
These are the health scores for movie theaters in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of August 2023. Read More.