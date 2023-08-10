Top 5 Stories From Aug 10, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 10, 2023.

1Woman Wanted for Assault at Smyrna Gas Station

Photo: Smyrna Police
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify an individual for an assault that occurred at the North Lowry Street Shell Gas Station at the Smyrna Walmart on 7-27-23. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Police Issue Accuracy Alert Regarding Attempted Kidnapping Social Media Post

The Murfreesboro Police Department issued an accuracy alert regarding a social media post. Read more.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County this weekend. Read more.

4Victim Identified in Deadly Crash in Rutherford County 

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Sunday. Read More.

5Health Inspections: Movie Theaters in Middle Tennessee

movie theater health inspection scores

These are the health scores for movie theaters in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of August 2023. Read More.

