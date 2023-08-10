Pegram Man Identified as Victim in Deadly Work Incident at Nissan Complex in Smyrna

A man died after an incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna in July, a spokesperson told WMSV.

According to the spokesperson, the supplier-partner employee was transported to a local hospital after being injured at the plant on the morning of July 17.

Brian Keith Armstrong, 54, of Pegram died from his injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center on July 28, 2023.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) is now investigating this workplace fatality.

“Brian was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Brian’s kind and compassionate heart was seen in his actions and how he treated his wife and son. He was recently baptized and accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior and began co teaching the Westview Baptist Youth with his wife,” his obituary states.