Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County this weekend!
1Second Annual Peach Cobbler Festival
Saturday, August 12, 2023, 9 AM – 4 PM
Lane Agri-Park
315 John R. Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
This indoor/outdoor, rain or shine festival will include a peach cobbler taste testing with a prize going to the community favorite, 95 vendors including crafts and boutiques, and entertainment by Not Ashamed. Food Trucks will also be on-site with lots of tasty treats. It will cost $5.00 to enter the cobble taste test. To enter the peach cobbler contest, contact Brianna Victory at 931-952-0472.
2Blue Raider Family Fun Night
Friday, August 11, 2023, 6 PM – 8 PM
Lee Victory Park
110 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
Join MTSU Athletics at Lee Victory Park for a FREE night of family fun! The Blue Raiders will have inflatables, face painting, balloon artistry and giveaways, while Kona Ice will give out free cups to the first 200 fans in attendance!
3Hallowed Ground: A Lantern Tour of Stones River National Cemetery
Saturday, August 12, 2023, 7:15 PM – 8:15 PM
Stones River National Cemetery
2552 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Join a park ranger for an hour-long walk by lantern light through Stones River National Cemetery. Visitors will get a chance to appreciate the human stories housed within the cemetery by listening to soldiers and civilians share their experiences through the letters they wrote and received during the conflict.
4Kinky Boots
Friday, August 11 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, August 13 at 2 PM
The Center for the Arts
110 W College Ave. Murfreesboro, TN
Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album, and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.
5Annual Howl at the Moon 5k
Friday, August 11, 2023, 8 PM
Veterans Memorial Park
294 Sand Hill Road, La Vergne, TN
Athletes, fitness fans, and motivated people of all ages will be participating in the upcoming Howl at the Moon 5k Run this weekend. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park. Awards will be given to the top 3 finishers in each category and to the first male and female overall.
