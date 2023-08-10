VIDEO: MPD Investigating Multiple Burglaries on Rutherford Blvd

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating three burglary cases at businesses on S. Rutherford Blvd.

On August 1, $300 in cash and antibiotics were stolen, and an HVAC Unit was damaged at Davis Dentistry.

An industrial fan and cooler were taken from a pickup truck parked behind Express Employment. A storage building was also broken into.

Detectives would like to interview a person of interest captured on video inside the dental office during the time of the burglary.

Please contact Detective Lance Hofmeister at 629-201-5587 if you know this man.